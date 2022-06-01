Antiques Roadshow visits Boise

The Antiques Roadshow is showcasing Boise.

The show has been a lot of interesting places, but few are as scenic as the Idaho Botanical Garden right next to the historic Idaho State Pen.

"It's a really exciting opportunity for the Idaho Botanical Garden to showcase our beautiful space especially on the national level."

The hugely popular PBS show is in Boise for only the second time.

And the rain cleared just in time Tuesday for 25-hundred people to haul their valuables in for evaluation.

"The thing they're most excited about is learning more about their pieces that they hold very sacred to them and being able to gain a value on those especially for insurance purposes."

PBS will create three shows from the footage they gather in Boise.

And while everyone likes to see an expensive find, the Roadshow is looking for something even more valuable.

"Story is king at Roadshow. You can show us another Tiffany lamp worth a lot of money but we really care about the story more than that."

And Bemko found a gem in Boise.

It was a letter home from a World War One soldier written on the back of a label from a can of peaches.

"What I loved about it is how the soldier signed the letter saying these peaches are worth fighting for. And so for me, that's the thing that makes a great story it's not the most valuable thing but it's one of my favorite stories of all time."

It's a huge task to find TV-worthy finds, and shoot all the footage.

And after the show moves on, there's still weeks of editing for each show.

So, don't expect to see the Boise episodes until early next year.