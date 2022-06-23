Anticipation grows over wait for Roe V. Wade opinion

IDAHO — The Supreme Court has once again prolonged the wait for its opinion which is expected to overturn Roe V. Wade.

Last month, Politico published a leaked draft opinion that indicated the court’s intentions to overturn the historic case if overturned Idaho would be one of the many states where women would lose access to abortion services.

Idaho has a trigger ban on the books which means if overturned, abortion would be outlawed throughout the state 30 days after that decision is given.

There has been discussion on Planned Parenthood opening up a location in Ontario, Oregon to reduce the number of travel Idahoans would do, but the project is still in the works.

“Planned Parenthood is really taking a regional approach to care at this point when we think about the future of reproductive access in Idaho and knowing that our neighboring states in Washington and Oregon will continue to have access. They have been thinking proactively about how they can help Idahoans get that care," Idaho State Director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman said.

Planned Parenthood officials say they have been preparing for the decision for years and will still provide the services to Idahoans as long as it is legal in Idaho.

“I want to name that this is a devastating moment for folks,” she said. “We want folks to know this isn’t going to stop us. We are going to rebuild and reclaim this fight.”