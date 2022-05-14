Thousands show up for the Pro-Choice abortion rally at the Idaho State Capitol

BOISE, Idaho — Planned Parenthood estimates 5,000 people showed up for the Bans off our Bodies rally in downtown Boise on Saturday.

This is happening after a leak of a Supreme Court draft that indicated the court has preliminarily voted to overturn Roe V. Wade, a controversial case regarding abortion rights that happened back in 1973.

Abortion remains legal in Idaho, but the state is also one of 22 states that has passed laws that would ban abortion so the Supreme Court's decision will certainly play a big factor in the future of abortion in Idaho, the court is expected to make their final decision sometime in late June.

The pro-choice advocates came out in a big way to voice their opposition on this issue as they demonstrated in front of the Idaho State Capitol and then marched through downtown.

"I’m not surprised," said Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman of the Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates. "I know that the supporters are out there and I know that the elected officials in Idaho and across the country are cow towing to a small but minority of folks."

Pro-life advocates also had a rally at the statehouse, they had dozens of people who came out to voice their opinion against abortion because they believe it takes the life of an innocent person.

"Abortion is a crime against humanity, we have dehumanized an entire class of citizens the pre-born baby," said Linda Thomas of Stanton Health Care. "The decision of the court, of course we would be glad because we believe babies deserve protection in the womb."

But Planned Parenthood believes that abortion rights should be included in health care as reproductive rights and forcing a woman to have a baby often leads to difficult scenarios for both the mother and the baby.

"Every single person in this country should be able to decide if and when they want to become a parent," said DelliCarpini-Tolman . "We know that people not afforded that right are four times more likely to end up in poverty and we also know these bans disproportionately effect folks who already experience barriers to health care."

Both rallies were peaceful, although several of the pro-choice people stuck around to heckle the people at the pro-life rally.

The Idaho State Police told us there weren't any significant problems during the day, but they did try to keep the groups separated.