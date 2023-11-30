Anniversary of Notus murder brings hope for closure

NOTUS, Idaho — We're coming up on the anniversary of a brutal crime that still haunts the community.

On December 17th of 2014, two masked men entered the Jackson's Food store in Notus will bad intent.

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue says 25-year-old Christopher Reese was working the overnight shift when two masked men walked into the store, shot him execution style, stole his car and the store safe, and disappeared into the night.

“Somebody, to this day, somebody knows something about these two men. We know we’re closing in. They need to know we’re closing in. And anyone who has information - now is the time to come forward. This is a capital murder case. This was an execution of a young man,” says Donahue.

Surprisingly the victim's car and the safe were found close by just hours later.

As a lifelong lawman, Donahue doesn’t want to show his hand just yet, but feels after nearly nine years, they are closing in.

I asked Sheriff Donahue how close they actually are.

“When you say you’re closer, you want people to know this is point A, this is point B and are we over here. Are we in the fourth quarter? We’re in the fourth quarter because, quite frankly, technical advances in science have allowed us to have a significant change in this case," responded Donahue.

This case had taken its toll on the entire department, but Donahue says they won’t give up.

“The public has a right to be frustrated. But they know me. And we will never give up. In my office, on my book shelf is Christopher's picture, and his daughter and I don’t give up.”

Jackson Foods is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

