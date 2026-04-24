Angler hooks state record burbot from the Kootenai River

KOOTENAI RIVER, Idaho — Over the past year, Idaho Fish & Game has seen numerous anglers topple state fishing records, including those for Yellowstone cutthroat trout, Westslope cutthroat trout, and rainbow trout.

Burbot can now be added to that list of record-breaking catches.

Idaho Fish & Game recently confirmed that on March 19, Caleb Wilson of Troy caught a 26.75-inch-long burbot, making it the state catch-and-release record for the fish species.

Burbot are freshwater cod and share many genetic similarities to various saltwater cod species, including the vaunted Pacific delicacy, lingcod.

"These long-bodied, cold-water fish are not your run-of-the-mill sport fish. Burbot have flat heads and long bodies that sprout long pectoral fins just behind their gills. Their back-half is eel-like, with stumpy rounded fins." - Idaho Fish & Game

Known as "Kootenai leopards," burbot sport brown and yellow spotted skin. The freshwater cod are predators that are known to hunt their prey at night.

Through partnerships with officials from British Columbia, the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho, and the Bonneville Power Administration, Idaho Fish & Game has helped bring back burbot numbers over the past decades.

Idaho Fish & Game The burbot measured a whopping 26.75" long.

"Decades of aquaculture research from the University of Idaho, and the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho’s successful hatchery stocking program have been helping fuel the increasing burbot numbers," added Idaho Fish & Game.

While burbot are known as a delicacy for their tender, meaty texture, Wilson decided to release his record catch following the unforgettable experience.

How to Apply for a Catch-and-Release Record:

All applicants must submit a complete Record Fish Application Form, with accompanying photographs. This form can be completed online or downloaded from our website here.

Fish must be released alive. (See tips on safely releasing fish in the Fishing Rules booklet.)

Steelhead, ocean-run salmon, bull trout, and white sturgeon submitted for records must be measured and photographed in the water.

Catch-and-release records are based only on the total length (snout to tip of tail) for fish released alive.

Fish must be photographed directly next to a ruler/tape or an object of known verifiable length.

New catch-and-release white sturgeon records must be broken by a minimum of 2 inches.

Catch-and-release records for all other species must be broken by a minimum of ½ inch.

Fish within ¼ inch of the current record will be recognized as a tied record.

All applications must be submitted within 30 days of the catch date.

How to Apply for Certified Weight Records

Records will be awarded for either fish caught by angling (rod/reel) or by archery/spearfish for legal unprotected nongame species. Archery/spear fishing records will be listed separately and identified by the angler on the application form. No records will be awarded for fish caught during salvage seasons or at private pay-to-fish facilities.

NOTE: Idaho Fish and Game now provides certified scales for weighing potential records at the Panhandle, Clearwater, Nampa, Headquarters (Boise), Jerome, and Pocatello regional offices.