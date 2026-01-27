Fruitland angler hooks record-breaking rainbow trout in N. Idaho

AHSAHKA, Idaho — On January 13, Todd Phillips of Fruitland caught a record-breaking 20.03-pound rainbow trout near Orofino, Idaho.

According to a press release from Idaho Fish and Game, Phillips took to Dworshak Reservoir in northern Idaho to fish during breaks in the inclement weather.

While out on the water, the tip of his fishing rod bent violently towards the surface, revealing to Phillips that he had caught a trout the size of a Chinook Salmon.

Upon measuring the fish, he discovered his catch became the new Idaho certified weight record. The trout edged the previous record-holder by .03 pounds.

In the press release, IDFG noted that "Most anglers will agree, any time a rainbow trout takes two hands to hold up, it's worthy of a day’s highlight reel."

IDFG applauds Phillips, saying, "Congratulations on the new spot atop the Idaho state record books!"