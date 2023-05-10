An Idaho nonprofit provides affordable footwear for children around the world thanks to The Shoe That Grows

NAMPA, Idaho — The generosity of the Idaho community is fueling a local nonprofit organization to change lives around the world. Idaho Gives came to a close earlier this month on May 4, raising nearly 4 million dollars for nonprofit efforts in the state.

3.8 million raise in just four days by Idaho Gives

One of the nonprofits benefiting from Idaho Gives is Because International, an organization based in Nampa with the goal of producing shoes which grow with the children receiving them as donations. This expandable shoe grows fives sizes, increasing its longevity and reducing the amount of waste produced.

Lynzsea Williams

Because International raised 123% of their Idaho Gives donation goal, which translates to over 1,200 shoes being shipped to help children across the world.

"Idaho Gives is so fun for us, because it's kind of the heart of our supporters are located right here, and for Idaho Gives this year, they really came out and supported us in a strong way," said Because International founder Kenton Lee.

Kenton Lee started the nonprofit initiative after working at an orphanage in Nairobi, Kenya, where he realized the importance of shoes to the orphans and began to ask himself the question: what if there were a shoe that could grow?

Since then, Because International has donated nearly 400,000 pairs of shoes to kids in need across over 100 countries.

More information on the nonprofit and its mission are available on the Because International website: becauseinternational.org