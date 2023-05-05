$3.8 million raised in just four days by Idaho Gives for local nonprofits

BOISE, Idaho — May 4 marks the end of Idaho Gives 2023, an event which raised $3,755,500 for over 600 local nonprofits. The four day charity event is run by the Idaho Nonprofit Center and has raised over $23.5 million in the 11 years since the first Idaho Gives.

Idaho Gives is designed to bring the state together by raising money and awareness for charitable Idaho nonprofits.

"No one should be surprised at the wonderful generosity of Idahoans,” said Laura Smith, Vice President of Community Development at ICCU and former INC board president. “It's always amazing to see folks come together to show their love of nonprofits."

Continuing its trend, 2023 marks the fourth year in a row that Idaho Gives has raised over 3 million dollars in just four days.

“As much fun as it is to watch the ticker and see the numbers grow, these funds are also critical to the longevity of our community's nonprofits,” said Kevin Bailey, CEO of the Idaho Nonprofit Center.

Though the fund-raising event is over, IdahoGives.org has information for those looking to search, support and donate to Idaho nonprofits.