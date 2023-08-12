Ammon Bundy arrested in Gem County

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho News 6 has confirmed that Ammon Bundy has been arrested and is currently in the Gem County jail.

The Gem County Sheriff’s Office tells us they made the arrest Friday on an outstanding warrant and he is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Bundy's arrest comes on the heels of last month's decision by a juryagainst between St. Luke’s Health System and Bundy, where they awarded the hospital system more than $50 million in damages for defamation.

That case relates to protests that Bundy and Diego Rodriguez helped orchestrate outside of St. Luke's Hospital in March of 2022 and defamation on the part of Bundy and his network surrounding the situation. The demonstrations came as a response to the separation of Rodriguez's grandchild from his family by police. Officers found the child in "imminent danger" after his family had been unresponsive to medical professionals reaching out to check on the infant's potential malnourishment.

Friday's arrest is in relation to an April arrest warrant for Bundy regarding the civil defamation case in which Bundy violated a court order barring him from intimidating or harassing witnesses.

This is a developing story and will update as we learn more.