Ammon Bundy asks judge to toss trespassing verdict, acquit

BOISE, Idaho — Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy has asked a judge to toss his conviction for trespassing at the Idaho Capitol and acquit him instead.

He says in documents filed Thursday that the state’s trespassing law shouldn't be applied to public property. While the request is permitted by the courts in Idaho and other states, it rarely succeeds. Bundy was arrested last year when he refused to leave a room in the Statehouse after officials ordered it to be cleared during a special session on the coronavirus.

Bundy is known for leading armed activists in the 2016 occupation of a national wildlife refuge in Oregon to protest federal control of public lands.