Ammon Bundy announces run for Idaho Governor

Ammon Bundy launched his campaign website which includes a video with his official announcement to join Idaho's 2022 gubernatorial race.

Bundy is a well-known anti-government activist, best known for leading an armed standoff at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in 2016. Most recently, Bundy was arrested twice in one day back in April for trespassing on Idaho Capitol grounds. He was served a No Trespass Notice in August of last year during a special legislative session. That notice is in effect for one year.

Bundy made his announcement official at Kleiner Park in Meridian Saturday. He filed documents for his campaign treasurer back in may so an official announcement was expected.