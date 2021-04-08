Watch
Ammon Bundy arrested twice for trespassing on Capitol grounds

Doug Lock-Smith, Idaho News 6
Ammon Bundy at Ada County Courthouse
Posted at 4:00 PM, Apr 08, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — Ammon Bundy was listed on the Ada County Jail arrest report twice on Thursday for trespassing. The second time he was arrested, there was an added charge of Restricting or Obstructing Officers.

He was first arrested at 12:44 p.m. and again at 2:15 p.m., according to the arrest report. This is Bundy's fifth time being arrested in the past nine months.

In August during the special Legislative Session, Bundy was served a No Trespass Notice that is in effect for one year. He was arrested twice during the special session for trespassing at the Statehouse by Idaho State Police.

In March, Bundy and one other person were arrested for failure to appear in court after refusing to wear a mask into the courthouse for trial. Face coverings must be worn inside the Ada County Courthouse according to an Idaho Supreme Court order.

There is no word yet on why Bundy was at the Statehouse Thursday.

