Justice Department indicts 3 men on federal hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery

The U.S. Justice Department has indicted three men on federal hate crime charges in the death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

On Wednesday, a federal grand jury charged Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan with hate crimes and the attempted kidnapping of Arbery, who was killed while out for a run last year.

All three were each charged with one count of interference with rights and one count of attempted kidnapping.

The McMichaels were also charged with using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

On Feb. 23, Arbery was shot and killed while out for a run in a neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia.

According to the department, the McMichaels armed themselves with firearms, got into a truck, and chased Arbery down while yelling at him and using their vehicle to cut off his route.

Bryan filmed the encounter between the McMichaels and Arbery.

The McMichael's were arrested in early May for his death, two days after the video became public.