Amano Restaurant in Caldwell is offering free Pozole on Thanksgiving

Amano is preparing for the 3rd Annual 'Pozole for Familias' event on Thanksgiving day. They are expecting to serve about 100 people and will be cooking about 30 gallons of pozole.

“I figured that pozole is really close to my heart. It’s something I find a lot of comfort in,” said Salvador Alamilla, Co-owner of Amano.

The idea was sparked during the pandemic when many needed a helping hand, becoming a Thanksgiving tradition.

“We thought of the idea of families that are in need of nourishment, and families that can also donate, can all dine in one space,” said Salvador Alamilla.

Pozole is a traditional Mexican soup; the staple ingredients are hominy and meat. The small-owned business uses a family recipe passed down from generation to generation.

“Yes, it's a family recipe I learned from my mom's family. I learned from my mother,” said Martha Gonzales, Alamilla’s mother.

This year any donations collected will go to the Idaho Immigrant Resource Alliance. They focus on supporting the farm worker and the Immigrant community.

“It’s donations like these that are going to help continue doing the work in IIRA. So that we can become a long-term organization that will support the needs of our farm-working and immigrant Latinx Community in Idaho,” said Irene Ruiz, IIRA Co-Founder.

Pozole will be available for dine-in or to-go from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving day.

