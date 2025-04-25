Albertsons Stadium expansion on track

BOISE, Idaho — Is it the house Ashton Jeanty built? Maybe not, but the star running back is a major reason why Boise State wants and needs more room.

“When you start seeing steel go up and concrete, [you know] it’s happening.” Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey is like a kid on Christmas morning when he talks about the 65 million expansion project in the north end zone that will provide more premium seating and a new concourse that will connect the west and east sides of the stadium.

“It gives me chills every time I come in here," said Dickey. "It’s one thing to say you’re going to do something; it’s another thing to do it.”

The project is expected to be completed in time for the first home game in 2026, so I asked Dickey what about the upcoming 2025 season?

“People are going to see [the improvements] in action. We’re sticking to the timelines. Obviously, this crane will be there [but] maybe lowered a bit.

And if you’re wondering, the Boise State Blue Thunder Marching Band will relocate to the South End Zone.

The Broncos Football Team will move to the west sideline, and the Boise State student section will remain in the same place.