Albertsons Boise Open is back with bigger and better fan experiences

BOISE, Idaho — The Albertsons Boise Open is back for its 32nd year at Hillcrest Country Club.

The highly anticipated Korn Ferry tournament tees off Thursday morning and runs through Sunday, offering memorable experiences for golf fans and entertainment enthusiasts across the Treasure Valley.

The pandemic kept fans from attending the 2020 tournament, but this year, everything from concerts to entertainment decks is bigger and better.

"We want to try and grow the game. We want to introduce this great sport of golf to kids and families," said Jeff Sanders, CEO of Jeff Sanders Entertainment.

