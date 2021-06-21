Air pumps closed at Barber Park again this summer

BOISE, Idaho — This past weekend marked the first weekend of summer with open float season on the Boise River. As expected, tons of people showed up at Barber Park to cool off.

But for the people who brought their own float tubes and rafts, they discovered an extra challenge because Ada County Parks and Waterways decided not to open the air tube stations this summer. We talked to some people floating the river who told us the pumps made it easier to get on the water, even if the Barber Park put-in area is crowded.

"We were hoping pumps would be here this year and they weren't, so we actually had to turn out of the way go to the store, purchase pumps and then come over here," said Justin Goss. "And they also take longer too and sometimes people just don't have the money or the resources to get the pumps so you either have to find someone or you are just kind of burnt."

Last week, we spoke with Ada County Parks and Waterways who told us they didn't open the pumps because it causes congestion at the put-in.

If people do not have their own tubes, they can rent a tube or a raft at Barber Park. Staff is also asking everyone to ride the shuttle bus from the end of the float at Ann Morrison to Barber Park to further cut down on congestion while parking.