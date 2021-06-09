Boise River float season starts next week

The 2021 Boise River float season will open next week.

Float the Boise River announced Wednesday the season will open June 15 now that a number of criteria have been met to make it safe. The group says the season will start due to appropriate river flows, favorable weather conditions, and now that Boise Fire Department cleared hazardous debris.

Barber Park parking fees, equipment rentals, shuttle service and snack shake will all be open beginning June 15, according to Float the Boise River. Barber Park Plaza will remain closed during construction through June 12. The Barber Park beach, floater launch area and plaza will be closed to the public and fenced off during construction. The drop-off circle will be available only for construction access and deliveries.