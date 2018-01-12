Ahlquist: $100M promise may not result in Idaho budget cut

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Tommy Ahlquist says his high-profile campaign promise to cut $100 million in 100 days if elected to the position may not result in a reduction of the state budget.

Ahlquist first announced his plans to trim $100 million of the state budget last year.

During a radio interview with KLIX this week, Ahlquist explained he wants to identify $100 million of wasteful spending inside the state budget -- which currently hovers around $3.5 billion -- and possibly reallocate that amount to work more efficiently in government.

Ahlquist is running for political office for the first time against Lt. Gov. Brad Little and U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador.

The race has attracted top Republican candidate after three-term Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter said he won't seek re-election.