After cartel leader’s killing, Idaho family monitors loved ones’ safety in Mexico

Following the killing of one of Mexico’s most notorious cartel leaders on Sunday, violence broke out in parts of the country, impacting major travel corridors and popular tourist destinations.

The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico urged American citizens to shelter in place after the reported killing of Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Roadblocks, flight cancellations and temporary business closures followed in several areas. By Tuesday, reports indicated that some roadways had reopened and certain restrictions were easing.

While the unrest is happening hundreds of miles away, families here in Idaho say the uncertainty is hitting close to home.

Maria Hernandez, a Nampa resident, says her parents are currently stranded between Jalisco and Nayarit while attempting to catch a flight out of Puerto Vallarta. She says limited internet and phone service in the rural area where they are staying has made communication difficult.

"They live here. My dad is losing his job because they can't get back, and my mom missed her planned medical appointments.” Hernandez said.

Hernandez says the uncertainty over road safety and flight availability has added to their stress.

Ángeles Gómez, Consul of the Mexican Consulate in Boise, says authorities in Mexico are actively monitoring the situation, and major blockages have been dissolved.

“Everything is settled down in Mexico,” Gómez said, referring to the blockages.

Gómez says Mexican security forces are continuing to monitor movement and respond to potential safety concerns.

“We are very proud of our forces and our authorities that are working in this area for the safety of Mexico,” Gómez said.

According to the consulate, there have been no reports of foreign nationals being injured or harmed during the recent events.