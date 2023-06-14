African Lioness Ahsoka makes Zoo Boise debut

BOISE, Idaho — Zoo Boise has officially introduced its new female lion, named Ahsoka (pronounced ah-soh-ku), who is now on exhibit.

The lioness will join the zoo's 10-year old male lion, Revan, for visitors to observe after finishing the "howdies" - referring to the introduction process for the two lions to get to know each other.

courtesy of Zoo Boise

Ahsoka was born in 2020, and came to Zoo Boise from the Santa Barbara Zoo in March through a partnership with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

RELATED | Zoo Boise welcoming two-year old lioness

“This is an exciting update for our zoo family as we work to support the Species Survival Plan,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “We are grateful for the zoo’s dedicated team of keepers and the care they have taken in introducing our lions. Ahsoka is a beautiful addition and an animal we know the community will love.”

The name Ahsoka was taken from the Star Wars series.

A Star Wars enthusiasts' website, describes the character as Ahsoka Tano, a Togruta female, was the Padawan learner to Anakin Skywalker and a hero of the Clone Wars. Her voice joined a multitude of Jedi spirits to guide the young Jedi Rey during the final battle of the First Order-Resistance War. Ahsoka inspired Rey to stand up to a resurrected Darth Sidious and destroy him once and for all.