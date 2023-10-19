Advocates Against Family Violence in Caldwell needs donations for survivors

CALDWELL, Idaho — October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and Advocates Against Family Violence in Caldwell needs your help in donations for survivors.

“Some of the residents come and do not have any source of income or source of buying groceries. So we supplement their food until we can get them some type of assistance and if they don’t qualify then we make sure that we keep them fed,” said Kristen Contreras, the Shelter Manager at the AAFV.

Out of an abundance of safety for survivors, Idaho News 6 was only cleared to film in portions of the shelter.

“While they are here, we find out what their goals are so that we can help them accomplish those goals and get them ready to move [out] and find out where their journey is after this,” said Contreras.

Contreras manages the secured emergency shelter for women and families seeking safety from domestic violence, sexual assault or trafficking. She showed Reporter Allie Triepke the shelter’s food pantry and shared what they are in need of.

“What we are really needing is some ramen, Cup of Noodles, any type of soup. But not just canned food, we are also filling our freezers with lunch meats, ground beef, hamburger meat, hot dogs, cheese, tortillas, we are asking for those for donations also,” said Contreras.

At the beginning of the month Idaho News 6 reported that the city of Caldwell, Caldwell Police, and the Advocates Against Family Violence planted 33 purple pinwheels to raise awareness and support those who have lost their lives to domestic abuse.

"Since 2001 throughout the state of Idaho 251 individuals lost their lives to domestic abuse 33 of those came from Canyon County and we wanted to represent each one of those individuals whose lives have been lost,” said Kimberly Deugan, Executive Director of AAFV.

Caldwell Police continue to support AAFV during Domestic Violence Awareness Month by sharing the need for donations with the community.

“We are lucky enough to have a community to bring in some food within the last couple of weeks, but we can go through that in a month,” said Contreras.

You can donate in whatever way is easiest for you. To coordinate a donation drop off, Kristin says if you call her office at 208-459-6330, ext 131.

If you or someone you know is in a danger or difficult situation, there are resources and support available to you. You can reach out to AAFV at 208-459-6330 admin office, or aafvhope.org.