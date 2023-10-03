The City of Caldwell paints the town purple for Domestic Violence Awareness month

CALDWELL, Idaho — Monday afternoon, Mayor Wagoner of Caldwell, Caldwell Police, and Advocates Against Family Violence painted the town purple to kick off Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

October marks Domestic Violence Awareness month and in the City of Caldwell, Police and Advocates Against Family Violence planted purple pinwheels in the community to spread the message.

“We just planted these 33 pinwheels in commemoration of domestic violence awareness month which is for the month of October, raising awareness on domestic violence that occurs in our community throughout the Treasure Valley just trying to make sure people know this is a real issue out there that we just can't forget about,” says Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner.

The pinwheels aren't just a way to highlight the cause, they also serve as a representation of those in the community who lost their lives to domestic abuse.

Executive Director of Advocates Against Family Violence, Kimberly Deugan says, “Since 2001 throughout the state of Idaho 251 individuals lost their lives to domestic abuse. 33 of those came from Canyon County and we wanted to represent each one of those individuals whose lives have been lost.”

Advocates Against Family Violence has been serving victims of domestic abuse for twenty years, and this is the first time they've decided to paint the town purple.

Duegan continues, "One of the other executive directors we work with he's up north and they did it," said Duegan. "I was like o.m.g that's the coolest idea we've been doing this blue for so many years with Child Abuse Prevention Month so I thought we're going to paint the town purple this year and so we painted the town purple.”

If you or someone you know is in a tough situation and is in need of resources and support, their services are available. You can reach out to Advocates Against Family Violence at 208-459-6330 or aafvhope.org

