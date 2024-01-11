Ada County roads will be a bit more drivable on Friday thanks to ACHD crews

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — With more snow and icy conditions forecast for Friday, the Ada County Highway District is now operating in full force to keep county roadways safe for commuters.

Thursday afternoon, ACHD announced their crews were shifting to 24-hour snow operations, meaning all maintenance crews will be working around the clock responding to winter weather.

Over the next several days, crews will work on alternating 12-hour shifts as the winter weather comes in. With the ongoing and pending storms, ACHD has also activated multiple on-call contractors to assist the team in clearing roadways.

“Our crews are ready and excited to tackle the repeating rounds of snow we are expecting to see,” said Jennifer Berenger, Deputy Director of Maintenance. “Even when there is a break in the snow, our crews will still be working to clear the roadways before the next storm moves in.”

While the Treasure Valley has seen a relatively calm winter so far, ACHD crews have spent the past several months preparing for the season, including training, checking equipment, and familiarizing themselves with their routes.

Crews are combatting snow and ice with 67 units, 43 of them mounted with snowplows, in addition to the 156 team members at ACHD helping to manage winter operations.

Residents can help these operators and contractors in their work by remembering that, like all vehicles, plows have blind spots, and they are often distributing snow and ice fighting materials. Drivers should avoid following too closely, allowing at least 30 feet of space behind the plow.

Drivers should never pass snowplows on the right-hand side of the plow and give them plenty of room to complete their operations.

The District operates using a priority system for the over 5,300 lane miles across Ada County. When winter weather hits, roadways are prioritized [lnks.gd] as follows:

Priority 1: arterials, collectors, major intersections, overpasses, bridges, hospitals, fire stations, railroad crossings, school crossings, and streets with grades over six percent

Priority 2: School bus routes and vulnerable populations

Priority 3: Residential streets including cul-de-sacs

With residential streets and neighborhoods as the lowest priority, ACHD does offer no-cost permits [lnks.gd] which allow Homeowners Associations to hire contractors to plow the neighborhood roads, meaning neighborhoods can be cleared of snow faster. More information and the permit application is available on ACHD’s website.

“Crews at ACHD continue to work diligently to treat roadways and keep traffic moving safely,” said ACHD Maintenance Manager Lloyd Carnegie. “That said, we want to remind commuters that winter operations in Idaho is a team effort.”

ACHD reminds commuters to travel safely to their destinations by following these winter driving tips:

Driving Safely in Winter Conditions