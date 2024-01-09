Keep your eyes on the road. ITD says 3 snow plows have been hit by drivers this winter

IDAHO — So far this winter, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) says that three snow plows have been struck by drivers.

The latest strike was in Gooding, and no one was injured in the crash.

ITD says that an SUV lost control after traveling at speeds unsafe for the road conditions. "The vehicle veered off into the embankment on the right side, striking the snowplow’s wing," ITD wrote on Facebook.

Last winter, ITD says 17 people crashed into snowplows in Idaho.

The Department reminds drivers that if they encounter a plow on the road, drivers should slow down, make room, and never pass on the right. "The safest place is behind the plow," reminds ITD.

Additionally, keep in mind that plows can sometimes be masked by a "snow cloud" making them difficult to see on the roadway.

The video below shows dashcam footage of a semi truck running into a snowplow that was masked by a "snow cloud" last year.

In North Idaho, the department is currently testing a pilot program with green lights as an effort to reduce plow strikes.