Ada County Commissioners wait to vote on CDH board position

The Ada County Board of Commissioners has decided to postpone their decision of who will fill the open Central District Health Board seat. The Commissioners will meet again Tuesday, August 17 to make a decision.

Commissioner Kendra Kenyon suggested the motion to table the vote in order to give the public more time to give feedback and possibly have another conversation with each candidate.

All three board members had differing opinions about whom to select. Chairman Beck was very open to discussion about all three candidates.

Chairman Rod Beck also says this process has become frustrating to him and claims the press has caused the politicization in this process.

Commissioner Ryan Davidson favored Dr. Ryan Cole, a pathologist who owns Cole Diagnostics laboratory. He said that he liked how Cole was an “outsider” who could bring a different point of view to the board.

“All three bring a slightly different perspective to the issues of the day. I am definitely leaning toward Dr. Cole,” Davidson said.

Commissioner Kenyon favored Dr. Sky Blue, a local epidemiologist and infectious disease specialist at the start of the discussion. Kenyon said she believes it's important to pick someone who has a reputation and is well trusted in the medical community.

“This is a medical position. What does the medical community have to say? The medical community spoke loud and clear supporting Dr. Blue,” Kenyon said.

Commissioner Kenyon later proposed a compromise that would nominate Dr. Stan Moss, a retired orthopedic surgeon, but he would need to consult with Blue and Cole on any decisions regarding COVID-19.

