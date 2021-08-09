Watch
News

Actions

Watch live: Ada County Commissioners to appoint new CDH board member

items.[0].image.alt
Idaho News 6
Central District Health
Posted at 10:47 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 13:01:53-04

BOISE, Idaho — Monday at 11 a.m. the Ada County Board of Commissioners will appoint a new licensed physician to the Central District Health Board. Dr. Ted Epperly formerly held the position but was abruptly let go in June after serving on the board for nearly 15 years.

According to a spokesperson for Ada County, there are now only three candidates rather than four for the open position.

The three candidates are Dr. Sky R. Blue, which according to his application works at Sawtooth Epidemiology & Infectious Disease, Dr. Ryan Cole, a pathologist who owns Cole Diagnostics and Dr. Stanley Moss, who is a local orthopedic surgeon.

You can watch the interview process remotely here on the Ada County Youtube page. Applications from each candidate and public comments through August 5 can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light