Ada County Commissioners provide $12 million in property tax relief

BOISE, Idaho — Ada County Commissioners voted to provide $12 million in property tax relief for Ada County residents on Wednesday.

The last time property tax relief was provided was in the 1980 budget, according to commissioners, when $116,259 in property tax relief was approved.

"This is monumental, I think, that the Ada County Commission is providing $12 million in property tax relief," said Commissioner Rod Beck. "It's never been done before and I think particularly once the budgets are all published from our local governments we will see that this is a big deal. And I think we should highlight that."

The decision was made during budget deliberations that started on Monday and will continue through Friday. In Ada County, the median 2021 assessed value of a home is $399,000, meaning half of all properties in the county area assessed more than that number. Property tax values in Ada County are up about 26% due to multiple factors.

A 26-page property tax bill that passed through the Idaho Legislature and was signed by Gov. Brad Little was meant to provide tax relief in 2021 to homeowners by increasing the homeowner's exemption to $125,000.

The budget presentations will be streamed on YouTube and are open to the public in the Ada County Courthouse Public Hearing Room.