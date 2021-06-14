Ada County budget presentations start today, public comment on June 16

BOISE, Idaho — Budget presentations to the Ada County Commissioners for Fiscal Year 202 start on Monday. The annual process involves each of Ada County's departments and elected offices submitting anticipating revenues and expenses for their services in the coming fiscal year.

According to a news release, the budget as submitted is about $248 million. Public safety and judicial services are the largest portion of the budget, account for more than 62% and include the following:



Sheriff's Office

Emergency Medical Services

Coroner's Office

Juvenile Court Services

Public Defender

Prosecuting Attorney's Office

Ada County Jail

Drug Court

Ada County

“Families, individuals and businesses live within their means and so will Ada County Government,” said Ada County Board of Commissioners Chairman Rod Beck. “We will focus on our constitutional obligations as we consider how to provide the best government services for the lowest cost, just like you would.”

The release says the most anticipated discussions will be about property taxes in Ada County. County Commissioners have the option to increase the property tax budget or keep the current funding levels.

“As we make tough and prudent decisions about how we allocate our resources we want to ensure that the level of service Ada County residents have come to expect is maintained,” said Ada County Commissioner Kendra Kenyon.

Another important decision to be discussed is the Ada County Capital Investment Program, which includes a focus on security infrastructure for the upcoming year. Other budget items include Extraordinary Operational Expenses and includes spending on items like IT infrastructure maintenance and redistricting.

Budget discussions will include possible cost of living and merit increases for the county's 2000 employees.

The budget presentations in the Ada County Courthouse Public Hearing Room are open to the public. The presentations will also be streamed live on YouTube. The public testimony part of the budget process is on June 16 at 4:30 p.m. in the first floor Public Hearing Room of the Ada County Courthouse.