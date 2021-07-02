Ada County commissioners name Matt Clifford the next Sheriff

Ada County Commissioners named Lt. Matt Clifford as the next Ada County Sheriff Friday.

The board voted 2-1 to name Clifford as the 39th Sheriff, with Chairman Rod Beck and Commissioner Kendra Kenyon both voting yes. Commissioner Ryan Davidson voted no.

In a statement, Clifford called it an "honor" to be named the next sheriff:

“It is truly an honor to be allowed to serve the citizens in Ada County in this way and I am very grateful to the Board for selecting me. I understand what an incredible privilege — and awesome responsibility — this is, and I can’t wait to begin!

I promise to do whatever I can, every day, to make Ada County a safer place to live, work, and play.

I am also truly humbled by the outpouring of support from my colleagues at the ACSO and from the public. It is so empowering to know that I can hit the ground running with your support to continue to provide the best possible service for our community.

I understand the last month or so has been challenging time for the 750+ people who work at the sheriff’s office.

We are a dynamic, capable, and confident group of people who had their trust in leadership shaken – but I am pleased to say their performance and dedication to public service did not waiver. I am proud to be able to lead this group of people.

I applaud the commissioners for recognizing this is the best way forward for our agency. I look forward to building on the trust our agency has earned with our community over the last several decades. Thank you.

Clifford was the Eagle Police Chief. He previously told commissioners he took several roles throughout his law enforcement career from jail, patrol deputy, K-9 handler, and held supervisory positions.

Meridian Mayor Robert Simison "applauded" the decision Friday afternoon.

"I applaud the decision of Chairman Rod Beck and Commissioner Kendra Kenyon for selecting Lieutenant Matt Clifford as our next Ada County Sheriff," Simison said in a statement. "They made the right choice as Lieutenant Clifford not only has the knowledge, skills, and abilities, but he has instilled trust and demonstrated leadership for the citizens through this process. Public Safety is paramount for Meridian to maintain our safe and thriving community. Chief Basterrechea and I look forward to working closely with our new Sheriff to ensure the health and safety of Meridian and all of Ada County."

Clifford will be sworn in next week, replacing former Sheriff Steve Bartlett who resigned in May.