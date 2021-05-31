Ada County Sheriff Steve Bartlett unexpectedly retires, effective immediately

Ada County Sheriff Steve Bartlett announced Monday he is retiring, effective immediately.

Bartlett announced the "unexpected" decision in an email sent within the agency, according to ACSO spokesperson Andrea Dearden. No further information has been released, but more is expected Tuesday, Dearden said.

Chief Deputy Scott Johnson will take over as acting sheriff, Bartlett said in the email.

In the email, Bartlett said he is attending "personal items":

It has been an absolute privilege to serve you and this incredible community. You are great people and I have loved every minute of being your sheriff. I have to attend to a couple personal items and scheduling in my life and am looking forward to that very much.

Stay safe and enjoy the journey. Steve

Bartlett has been with the Ada County Sheriff's Office since 2003 and was appointed sheriff in 2015.