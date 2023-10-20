Ada County brings awareness to Domestic Violence at Faces of Hope Victim Center

BOISE, Idaho — Domestic Violence is prevalent in all communities, regardless of age, gender, socio-economic status, ethnicity, religion .... and its impacts can cross generations and last a lifetime. Since 1989, October has been recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, shedding light on the problem, and more importantly, focusing on the needs and services to support its victims.

Every day in Ada County, paramedics respond to at least one call of domestic battery.

On Thursday, The Ada County Board of Commissioners met, wearing purple attire, to recognize and bring support to Domestic Violence Awareness.

The event was held in the Community Room of the Faces of Hope Victim Center in Boise. This Center opened in 2006 and works with victims of Domestic Violence, sexual assault, child abuse, elder abuse, stalking, and human trafficking, offering assistance in safety planning, protection orders, legal aid, medical care, and crisis counseling.

Speakers at the event included Ada County Commission Chairman Rod Beck, Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts, Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford, and Community SAFE Team Coordinator Anne Wardle.

“We all have a role in making our communities safe for victims of interpersonal violence. We want victims and survivors of domestic abuse to feel supported by their community and know about the countless people and resources to assist them. I am proud to join the many stakeholders who work day and night to support those experiencing violence on their journey to freedom,” said Ada County Commission Chairman Rod Beck.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous or difficult situation, there are resources and support available to you.

You can reach out to the Faces of Hope Foundation at 208-577-4400, or you can always call 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency. More information regarding their services and upcoming events can be found on the facesofhopevictimcenter.org website.