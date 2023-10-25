Ada County Absentee Ballot application deadline October 27

The deadline to submit an application for an absentee ballot in Ada County for the November 7 election is Friday, October 27.

Voters may request an absentee ballot online at www.VoteIdaho.gov until 5 p.m. on Friday.

Absentee ballots must be returned by 8:00pm on November 7, Election Day. Ballots can be returned by mail, in person, or put in any Ada County Elections ballot dropbox.

Absentee Ballot Dropbox locations:



Ada County Elections

400 N Benjamin Ln, Ste 100 Boise, ID 83704 Eagle City Hall

660 E Civic Ln Eagle, ID 83616 Meridian City Hall

33 E Broadway Ave Meridian, Idaho 83642 Kuna City Hall

751 W 4th St Kuna, ID 83634 Boise City Hall

150 N Capitol Blvd Boise, ID 83702 Star City Hall

To find your local polling location on election day and to preview your ballot, visit Election Day (id.gov).