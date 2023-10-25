Ada County Absentee Ballot application deadline October 27

The deadline to submit an application for an absentee ballot in Ada County for the November 7 election is Friday, October 27.
Voters may request an absentee ballot online at www.VoteIdaho.gov until 5 p.m. on Friday.
Absentee ballots must be returned by 8:00pm on November 7, Election Day. Ballots can be returned by mail, in person, or put in any Ada County Elections ballot dropbox.
Absentee Ballot Dropbox locations:
- Ada County Elections
400 N Benjamin Ln, Ste 100 Boise, ID 83704
- Eagle City Hall
660 E Civic Ln Eagle, ID 83616
- Meridian City Hall
33 E Broadway Ave Meridian, Idaho 83642
- Kuna City Hall
751 W 4th St Kuna, ID 83634
- Boise City Hall
150 N Capitol Blvd Boise, ID 83702
- Star City Hall
10769 W State St Star, ID 8366
To find your local polling location on election day and to preview your ballot, visit Election Day (id.gov).