Ada County Absentee Ballot application deadline October 27

Nicole Camarda
Posted at 1:23 PM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 15:23:51-04

The deadline to submit an application for an absentee ballot in Ada County for the November 7 election is Friday, October 27.

Voters may request an absentee ballot online at www.VoteIdaho.gov until 5 p.m. on Friday.

Absentee ballots must be returned by 8:00pm on November 7, Election Day. Ballots can be returned by mail, in person, or put in any Ada County Elections ballot dropbox.

Absentee Ballot Dropbox locations:

  • Ada County Elections
    400 N Benjamin Ln, Ste 100 Boise, ID 83704
  • Eagle City Hall
    660 E Civic Ln Eagle, ID 83616
  • Meridian City Hall
    33 E Broadway Ave Meridian, Idaho 83642
  • Kuna City Hall
    751 W 4th St Kuna, ID 83634
  • Boise City Hall
    150 N Capitol Blvd Boise, ID 83702
  • Star City Hall
    10769 W State St Star, ID 8366

To find your local polling location on election day and to preview your ballot, visit Election Day (id.gov).

