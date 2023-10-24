Polls are open and early voting begins

Early voting started on Monday with polling locations all across the state and here in Canyon County the Hispanic Cultural Center is just one of those places you can vote early.

Dan Martinez is a volunteer at the Hispanic Cultural Center, he's also an early voter

“I try to avoid the crowds,”

“The whole point of having early voting is to alleviate that overcrowding and that hecticness that present on election day,” says the Site Manager of the Hispanic Cultural Center polling location.

The site manager at this polling location tells us the first day of early voting was a little slow, but that should change towards the end of the week.

She says, “Some people they drive past they see the signs and they think oh yea that’s right.”

For people like Dan Martinez, early voting gives the flexibility to vote at a time that works for them.

“It really worked out well for me I could vote here today,” he says.

If you are already registered all you need to bring is your state or federally issued ID card.

“If they are not currently registered to vote they need to bring a state ID or a federally issued ID as well as something with their address on it,” says the site manager.

Proof of address could be a utility bill, bank statement, or car registration.

Early voting polling places are open Monday through Friday 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. Canyon County even offers convenient curbside voting.

“Maybe you got to go get grandma from the care facility, she can't walk so well or whatever the case maybe. Just pull up and utilize our curbside voting we could bring the ballot to the car so that she can vote in the car.”

Regardless if you vote early or on November 7, Dan says your vote matters.

“Voting is the one way that you can influence what happens in the community so by all means everyone should get out and vote,” says Martinez.

The site manager for the polling location suggests doing your research ahead of time going to the secretary of state's website to look at some sample ballots and early voting ends on November 3.

