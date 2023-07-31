News
Actor Paul Reubens, better known as Pee-Wee Herman, has died
Charles Sykes/ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this Friday, Oct. 29, 2010 photo, Paul Reubens, in character as Pee-wee Herman, poses on stage after a performance of "The Pee-wee Herman Show" on Broadway in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)
Posted at 11:12 AM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 13:12:34-04
Actor Paul Reubens, better known as Pee-Wee Herman, has died after a multi-year battle with cancer, as posted on his Facebook Page.
