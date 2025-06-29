Active shooter situation prompts emergency shelter-in-place order in Coeur d'Alene

UPDATE (as of 5:46 p.m. on June 29):

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino posted on X that the FBI is headed to Coeur d'Alene to provide assistance in this situation.

UPDATE (as of 5:20 p.m. on June 29):

The shelter in-place has expanded to the area south of Hayden Lake Road and east of 15th Street in Coeur d'Alene.

Multicare said Spokane hospitals are standing by to take patients if necessary.



UPDATE (as of 5:17 p.m. on June 29):

ABC News has confirmed, based on information from Kootenai County Sheriff's Lt. Jeff Howard, that firefighters responding to a brush fire were ambushed by a gunman.



At approximately 4:27 p.m. on June 29, Kootenai County Emergency Management issued an emergency shelter-in-place in response to an active shooter situation on Canfield Mountain.

KXLY is working to confirm what is being broadcast on the scanner, which is that fire crews responding to a wildfire were ambushed and shot.

Reporters in the area have seen wildfire smoke in the area of E. Nettleton Gulch Road. Officials have not said whether anyone was injured.

