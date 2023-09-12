Watch Now
News

Actions

Across the Northern Hemisphere, now's the time to catch a new comet before it vanishes for 400 years

New Comet
Gianluca Masi/AP
This image provided by Gianluca Masi shows the comet C/2023 P1 Nishimura and its tail seen from Manciano, Italy on Sept. 5, 2023. Stargazers across the Northern Hemisphere should catch a glimpse as soon as possible because it will be another 400 years before the wandering ice ball returns. (Gianluca Masi via AP)
New Comet
Posted at 11:43 AM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 13:43:30-04

written by Marcia Dunn

A newly discovered comet is swinging through our cosmic neighborhood for the first time in more than 400 years.

Stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere will want to catch a glimpse as soon as possible this week or early next week. It'll be another 400 years before the wandering ice ball returns.

The comet is faint, so experts suggest using binoculars. The comet will come closest to the sun on about Sept. 17 before departing the solar system.

RELATED | New telescope debuts to the public at Bruneau Dunes State Park

An amateur Japanese astronomer discovered the rare green comet in mid-August and it's named the Nishimura comet after him.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Give a Child a Book