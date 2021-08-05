ACHD is working with the community to make South Meridian more accessible

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A South Meridian project that the Ada County Highway District began last Fall is wrapping up phase two of its public comment period this evening. The first comment period was held this past spring and was an opportunity for the community to learn more about what residents south of the interstate between McDermott and Cloverdale down to Lake Hazel want and need in regard to pedestrian and bicyclist facilities.

During this second phase, the community was asked to share their opinions on prioritization. Staff at ACHD is using this information to rank facilities by the level of importance. A final commenting period will open up for people to review before the drafted plan is presented before Commission.

The Ada County Highway District has been doing pedestrian and bicycle neighborhood plans for about a decade and the goal is to complete at least two projects per year.

Information from the public collected throughout each comment period will also be reviewed and used for a comprehensive five-year work plan and budget. Project locations alternate yearly and are revisited accordingly.

To take a look at the interactive map citing future changes or to make a public comment, click here.