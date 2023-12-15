ACHD has a Christmas elf! How Chippy Rhodes is adding some cheer to the season while educating the public

- ACHD uses elf on a shelf to spread the word online about the varied jobs the agency performs.

- This year, Chippy Rhodes - as the elf is known - flew in on a drone to start his holiday campaign.

- This is the third year of the campaign which can be seen on the ACHD website and accompanying social media.

- His name comes from the agency's reputation for chip sealing roads every year.

(verbatim of on air story)

Those little red feet you see flying into the ACHD headquarters belong to a special holiday elf.

Bjornestad: "We named it chippy roads. Because we are known for our chip seal operations."

Elves on shelves are a big part of the holidays for a lot of people.

But Chippy, has a greater mission than just keeping an eye on kids for Santa.

Rachel Bjornestad##Public Information Officer, Ada County Highway District: "He goes to different departments every day and shows what those departments are doing."

And there's a lot going on at ACHD with close to 450 employees.

Bjornestad: "We were looking for a way break down some of the complicated things that ACHD does and put it into something that's approachable and understandable."

Chippy's adventures are put on the ACHD website and accompanying social media to help everyone understand what ACHD does.

The number one rule for elves on the shelf is that touching them makes them lose their magic.

So, Chippy has to somehow don all his different safety equipment on his own, including scuba gear, a business tie, and a reflective roadworker suit.

Chippy Rhodes##Community Outreach Elf, Ada County Highway District: "Chippy helps get the word out but he's a man of few words. Chippy do you know what I'm getting for Christmas this year? See what I mean?"

i got a similar no comment during the first snowstorm of the year.

So, he's a man of mystery.

But there's no mistaking the impact he's had on both ACHD, and the general public who has an entertaining way of learning the effort it takes to keep our streets safe and secure.

