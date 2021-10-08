Watch
Aaron von Ehlinger now in Ada County Jail

Rebecca Boone/AP
Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, left, R-Lewiston sits next to his attorney Edward Dindinger, center, and Idaho Deputy Attorney General Emma Nowacki, right, while waiting for a legislative ethics committee to begin, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Von Ehlinger is facing the ethics hearing after a 19-year-old legislative intern reported that he raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner. The Boise Police Department is also investigating the allegations. Von Ehlinger has denied any wrongdoing and maintains the two had consensual sexual contact. He refused to answer some questions during a legislative ethics hearing Wednesday after his attorney told him to invoke his constitutional right against self-incrimination. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone)
BOISE, Idaho — Former Idaho lawmaker Aaron von Ehlinger is now in the Ada County Jail, according to the online arrests record. Von Ehlinger is charged with two felonies, including rape.

He was arrested in Atlanta two weeks ago after returning from what he says was a pre-planned trip to Central America. An arrest warrant was issued on September 9 on the listed charges.

Von Ehlinger resigned in April after an investigation by a legislative ethics committee. His resignation came in just before the Idaho House of Representatives was set to vote on a motion to censure him.

The Associated Press reported the investigation into von Ehlinger started in March after a young staffer reported he raped her in his apartment after they had dinner. Von Ehlinger said the sex was consensual but the intern said she was forced to engage in oral sex.

