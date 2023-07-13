Aaron Von Ehlinger files appeal, claims Sixth Amendment right was violated

BOISE, Idaho — Former Lewiston lawmaker Aaron Von Ehlinger is appealing a 20-year sentence handed down after being convicted of raping a legislative intern in March 2021.

RELATED | Aaron von Ehlinger found guilty of rape

New court documents show Von Ehlinger believes his sixth amendment right may have been violated during the trial. The sixth amendment confrontation clause addresses the right for a defendant to confront their accuser.

The victim's testimony had been stricken from jury consideration after she left the courtroom during the State's direct examination, being overcome with emotion, and never returned.

The documents allege the violation occurred when the jury was allowed to consider statements made by the victim to sexual assault nurse Ann Wardle that were part of Wardle's testimony.

The defense claims this eliminated the right for the defendant to face and cross-examine his accuser, and they contend that the admission of the testimony was erroneous and had a direct result on the outcome of the trial.

During the original proceedings, the defense objected to Wardle's comments as hearsay and was overruled. The testimony was not objected to as a violation of the Confrontation Clause.

Von Ehlinger claims that the encounter was consensual and maintains his innocence.

Von Ehlinger was sentenced to 20 years, being eligible for parole after eight. Upon release, he would be required to register as a sex offender.

