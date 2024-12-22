A very wet holiday week lies ahead

After a short dry spell this past week, Idaho is gearing up for a wet holiday week ahead with plenty of precipitation to come.

It started off today with light snow falling in the mountains but not much making it to the valley floor in terms of rain. Tomorrow the Magic Valley will see some rain sweep through the region as a stray pattern will bring in early rain separate from the main systems later this week.

Monday night into Tuesday morning is wave #1, which will deliver precipitation to almost all of Idaho. Tuesday will see another wave pass through before things clear out just in time for Christmas Day.

Wednesday's clear weather only lasts for a moment as more rain arrives on Thursday & Friday, with more to come next Saturday.

Happy Holidays everyone! Enjoy the season and stay dry this week!