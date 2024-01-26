A principled stand. We talk to the Middleton gym owner who stood up to the state

MIDDLETON — In the early days of the Coronavirus, a lockdown on many businesses created a backlash from people who thought the government had overstepped its bounds. One of those who defied the orders was Middleton Fitness. Four years later, I decided to revisit the gym to see how the experience affected the business, its owner, and its clientele.



Jonathan Eldridge is owner of Middleton Fitness that refused to stay locked down during the early days of Coronavirus.

Today, he says his principled stand has created a loyal clientele.

Eldridge says he wasn't interested in making a political statement as much as meeting the needs of his clientele.

(Below is a transcript from the broadcast story)

About four years ago, Coronavirus was turning the world upside down. There were mandates to stay at home and close down business.

It's a time Johnathan Eldredge would probably rather forget.

"It was a super messy time. Am I going to jail, or what's going to happen, or what's going on, we just had a baby and we were trying to buy a house and that fell through because of all that was going on and it was just a mess," said Eldredge.

But, Johnathan had some people in his clientele who needed physical therapy, or needed a place to shower and he says he just wouldn't tell them no.

So, he defied the government and kept the doors open, saying this at the time.

"I'm hoping what I do can inspire other people and maybe we can set a precedence that our liberties are not to be taken lightly."

I remembered his story and all these years later wanted to see how he was doing. His little gym in Middleton continues to grow, in part because of his principled stand.

"I think people are reluctant to stand up or stick their neck out and for whatever reason, we decided to and a lot of people liked that. I think we spoke and acted for a lot of people that for whatever reason couldn't or wouldn't act on their own. So they're all in behind it."

While at his gym, I met Kim Tuckett who remembers the controversy says there's a loyalty to Middleton fitness you don't find elsewhere.

"There were threats and it was tough and he still kept things open. Yeah, we needed that at that time needed a place to go," said Tuckett.

"Even now I have people who come here who say 'I remember when' and that's been three years ago now," said Eldgredge.

It's all in the rear view mirror now, and Middleton Fitness is definitely looking ahead.

One final question for him, "How's biz these days?"

"It's good," Eldgredge replied.