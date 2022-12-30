A new tradition for the city of Star involves a 10-foot giant star

STAR, Idaho — The city of Star recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. As one of the newest cities in Ada County, they've decided to start the new year with a new tradition.

"We have a great event coming up on New Year's Eve down at the Star Riverhouse where this big star that we have in the background will be about 100 feet in the air, and be lit up at midnight with a bund of fireworks at the end,” said Mayor Chadwicks, for the city of Star.

The idea is to provide a local event for the community that doesn't involve having to drive to Downtown Boise to celebrate the new year.

"It's important to have something that is symbolic, people drive down, and they love it," said Mayor Chadwicks.

So now - as of Saturday night - a new local family-friendly event to bring in the new year will kick off with this 18-thousand-dollar giant star wrapped in thousands of lights.

All of this is being paid for with a generous donation and the City Council's approval, ushering in a bright new night for the community. The New Year's Eve party will start at 11 p.m. at the Riverhouse, where you can witness the star lifted 100 feet.