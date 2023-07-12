A new medical group opens in the Treasure Valley focusing on Cardiovascular care

BOISE, Idaho — After planning for this day for the last 2 years, The High Desert Heart and Vascular group is now open in Boise.

The partners of the group noticed rising costs and identified a need for more choices for patients, which is why they decided to open the only independent cardiovascular group in the region.

"Communities really need both. We do need big healthcare systems, but we also need practices that address customized needs that individual patients are asking for," said Dr. David Hinchman, Co-founder of High Desert Heart and Vascular.

And it's not just reactionary care they'll provide. The group's cardiologist tells me they have plans to make prevention a major part of their strategy through a device nobody else has in the area, a PET scan.

"That gives us an unparalleled degree of looking at the heart and myocardial blood flow," said Dr. Daniel Noonan, President of High Desert Heart and Vascular.

With all doctors working in the area for several years, they have come to have a loyal patient following that continues to grow.

Currently, they have a wait list of 600 patients, and one of the patients that got lucky was Dr. Noonan's patient Una Burns.

"He did an ablation and a Watchman on me, and I decided I was going to follow him no matter where he went," said Burns.

The founders of High Desert Heart and Vascular say they knew the best way to provide top-notch care to their community would be to bring in personalized and contemporary care.

"There are ways that this allows us to be more evasive and proactive; that really is what it's all about,” said Noonan.

The new medical group already has plans to expand in hopes of assisting with the current need.