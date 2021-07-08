A local retirement community keeps its residents busy during extreme heat

MERIDIAN, Idaho — As triple-digit temperatures take a backseat in the Treasure Valley Thursday and Friday, the brief "relief" isn't expected to last long.

Triple-digit temperatures will likely make an appearance later this weekend and once again near, if not reaching, record levels. Heat-related events are one of the leading causes of weather-related deaths in the United States leaving young children and adults over 65-years-old especially vulnerable.

COVID-19 restrictions already left many seniors isolated, especially residents living in retirement communities. It hasn't been long since life has returned to "normal" so at Idaho News 6 we decided to check in with a local retirement community to see how they're coping with the extreme heat.

Valerie Anewalt has been a resident at Touchmark Retirement Community for almost a year and she told us she is definitely keeping busy.

"No matter what the season no matter what the situation they find something for us to do and I’m very very grateful for that."

Anewalt said she participates in air-conditioned, indoor fitness classes at least six days a week. The retired librarian also volunteers at their in-house library.

"You’re in and out all the time when the weather's better because there are so many things to do in and out," said Anewalt.

As for changes made internally, Dawn Kinnaman, Touchmark's Relations Coordinator says hydration stations have been added and outdoor activities limited but, "part of living in this community is being able to know what’s going on in a healthy and mindful way."