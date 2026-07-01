'A joyful moment': Idaho birthright citizen reacts to Supreme Court ruling

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho has one of the largest Hispanic populations in the region, and Tuesday’s Supreme Court ruling on birthright citizenship is already being felt locally.

The ruling rejected an effort to limit birthright citizenship, leaving in place the long-standing interpretation of the 14th Amendment that grants U.S. citizenship to nearly all children born on American soil—regardless of their parents’ immigration status, with limited exceptions.

“I think that’s something that’s very beautiful about America. It’s known as the land of opportunity. It’s where people go to chase their dreams,” said Carolina Zamudio Heliker, a birthright citizen living in Idaho.

For Caolina Zamudio Heliker, the decision carries deep personal meaning. Her father came to Idaho from Mexico on a work visa before eventually becoming a permanent resident, paving the way for her to be born and raised in the United States.

“So hearing that the Supreme Court didn’t allow this to pass was a joyful moment, of course,” she said.

She credits her parents’ sacrifices for the opportunities she has today, including higher education and career goals she says once felt out of reach.

“I was able to even attend college, something that seemed so unreachable, and my life has dramatically changed,” she said.

WATCH: Idaho birthright citizen and Hispanic Foundation react to Supreme Court ruling

'A joyful moment': Idaho birthright citizen reacts to citizenship ruling

“Thanks to my parents’ sacrifice and all of the hard work and long hours, I’m able to have the life that I do now and accomplish so many of the goals that for them growing up didn’t even seem like a possibility,” she added.

The Idaho Hispanic Foundation says many families had been closely watching the case, concerned about what could happen if birthright citizenship was no longer guaranteed.

“It’s good to know the Constitution is being upheld and that we are all protected, and so it gives a sense of peace and comfort for a lot of people who are here,” said Mari Ramos, executive director of the Idaho Hispanic Foundation.

Ramos said the ruling allows families to shift focus away from uncertainty and toward building their futures.

“That dream of our parents that they worked so hard [for] is going to be able to continue, and we’re going to be able to continue to make this our home,” she said.

For Zamudio Heliker, that dream extends beyond one community.

“This country was built on immigrants. This country wouldn’t be what it is without immigrants, and I think that’s the beautiful thing about America,” she said.

President Donald Trump criticized the ruling in a post on Truth Social, calling it “too bad for our country,” and said he hopes Congress will address the issue through legislation.

We reached out to the Idaho Republican Party and local Republican lawmakers for reaction but have not yet heard back.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.