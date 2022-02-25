'A horrible scene': Treasure Valley Ukrainian family demonstrates against the war

The airstrikes may be a world away but for some for one Idaho family, the turmoil is hitting close to home — literally.

A family from Ukraine demonstrated against the war outside the Idaho Statehouse Thursday. Russian military fired missiles and bombs into Ukraine Wednesday.

"It's a horrible scene. In this time, a military invasion to the other country, its terrible. Its horrible," Serhii Markevych said.

Outside of the large basque population in Idaho, nearly 70% of our immigrant population in the past 20 years came from that region of the world once dominated by the Soviet Union.

Related: Idaho National Guard has not been called to Ukraine, but they're standing by

Serhii and his family have been in the U.S. for two years but still have family members living in Ukraine. They told Idaho News Six they're demonstrating to show support for their homeland during this difficult time and are hoping for peace.

"We worry about the situation in Ukraine and want peace in Ukraine because we don't threaten anyone," he said.

Fortunately, Markevych lives in a country where he can demonstrate and raise support for his family and homeland — an activity that's literally under fire in Ukraine by Russian aggression.

"God save Ukraine, save peace in Ukraine and the people of Ukraine," he said.

Related: Idaho senators, Gov. Brad Little condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The family is planning a group prayer later Thursday and another demonstration from 4-6 p.m. Saturday.