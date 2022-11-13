A.C.H.D. current and priority projects

BOISE, ID — Keeping ahead of the growth is always a challenge for the planners at A.C.H.D. The winter months give them more time to plan for the future but that doesn't mean the work stops. You would think going into the winter months things would be slowing down, but not necessarily. Crews are working around the clock to get certain projects before old man winter really comes to town. Take the Roosevelt road project on the Boise bench. Rachel Bjornestad with the highway department explains what exactly is going on.

"Crews are finishing up the Roosevelt project adding sidewalk improvements as well as bike lane improvements. This is an area where a lot of people walk and bike so it's really important for us to have a route that allows people to safely walk and bike in the neighborhood especially walking to and from the park."

And just because projects in 2022 are being wrapped up doesn't mean projects in 2023 and beyond are in the works, like the challenging project of widening Linder road in Meridian.

Planning and programming director Tom Laws explains.

"I'm glad you brought that up, because that's actually a current project what we call a concept study which goes from pine all the way to Ustick. Challenging yes. I would say you have one hundred driveways accessing Lindor and so we're trying to get involved with the residents early to determine what are those impacts potentially and what they could be."

Just a couple of miles south is a partnership project with the Idaho Transportation Department to build a bridge over Interstate 84. This project continues to be a priority for the city of Meridian.

So as always show some patience getting through the winter because come spring you will see plenty of additional work being done by the county.

