88-year-old racer competing at Nightfire Nationals at Firebird Raceway

EMMET, ID — The Nightfire Nationals are about to light up the sky near Emmett with some of the best drag racing drivers in the world. It runs Thursday through Sunday at Firebird Raceway where one of the oldest drivers is actually one of the fastest.

The sound of a dragster is music to Larry Hale's ears. He’s 88 years old and has been drag racing since he was a 14-year-old teenager; cobbling together his first car in southern California.

Ask him what keeps him behind the wheel all these years and he smiles, "Oh, the competitiveness."

About 20 years ago he came to live in Idaho because he loved racing at Firebird Raceway. "At all the tracks I’ve raced in my lifetime not one track owner ever said hey it’s good to see you. Glad you’re out here. Nothing," laments Hale, "But here, you're treated like family."

And the feeling is mutual.

"He’s had a tremendous amount of success over the years," explains Scott New, GM of Firebird Raceway, "He’s won the Nightfire nationals. He’s won a track championship. And a few years back in 2020 we named him, the race master of Firebird, our highest honor."

Larry drives an ancient El Camino that he once used to tow his race car. But, a few modifications he made himself turned it into a car to beat. "He’s in his late 80s and he still competing, still competitive and loving every moment of it." says New.

And when you ask him how much longer he plans to raise well, the answer is simple. "I said I’m never going to quit until I can’t get in the car," says Hale. "Well, I can still get into the car."

Larry drives his 1965, 500 horsepower El Camino to the track. So if you see him on the street don’t even bother trying to challenge him.

